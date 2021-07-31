PACKAGING CO. OF AMERICA (NYSE:PKG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America last released its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America has generated $5.78 earnings per share over the last year ($5.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Earnings for Packaging Co. of America are expected to grow by 14.57% in the coming year, from $7.55 to $8.65 per share. Packaging Co. of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACKAGING CO. OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PKG)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Packaging Co. of America in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Packaging Co. of America stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PKG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LANDMARK BANCORP (NASDAQ:LARK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $16.32 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Landmark Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SP PLUS (NASDAQ:SP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year (($5.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SP Plus are expected to grow by 75.41% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $2.14 per share. SP Plus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SP PLUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SP Plus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SP Plus stock.

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES (NYSE:TRQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Turquoise Hill Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Turquoise Hill Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRQ)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Turquoise Hill Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

