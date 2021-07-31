RPM INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:RPM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International last announced its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. RPM International has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year ($3.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Earnings for RPM International are expected to grow by 5.31% in the coming year, from $4.14 to $4.36 per share. RPM International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RPM INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RPM)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RPM International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” RPM International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RPM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RPM International

CORTLAND BANCORP (NASDAQ:CLDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Cortland Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CORTLAND BANCORP? (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Wall Street analysts have given Cortland Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Cortland Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ATN INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:ATNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year (($0.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ATN International are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.28 to ($0.97) per share. ATN International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATN INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATNI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ATN International in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ATN International stock.

ATN International

PERFICIENT (NASDAQ:PRFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year ($1.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.0. Earnings for Perficient are expected to grow by 15.15% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $3.04 per share. Perficient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERFICIENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRFT)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Perficient in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Perficient stock.

Perficient