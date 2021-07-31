Will stock surge before Earnings results? AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Earnings results for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

AppFolio last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company earned $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. AppFolio has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year ($4.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Earnings for AppFolio are expected to grow by 240.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.68 per share. AppFolio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AppFolio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.82%. The high price target for APPF is $150.00 and the low price target for APPF is $115.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AppFolio has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $129.00, AppFolio has a forecasted downside of 9.8% from its current price of $143.05. AppFolio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

AppFolio does not currently pay a dividend. AppFolio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, AppFolio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.02% of the stock of AppFolio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 46.45% of the stock of AppFolio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AppFolio are expected to grow by 240.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of AppFolio is 32.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of AppFolio is 32.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.42. AppFolio has a P/B Ratio of 17.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

