Earnings and Growth Analysis : ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Earnings results for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

ArcBest last announced its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ArcBest has generated $3.23 earnings per share over the last year ($3.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Earnings for ArcBest are expected to grow by 5.36% in the coming year, from $5.22 to $5.50 per share. ArcBest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. ArcBest will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21995988”.

Analyst Opinion on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ArcBest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.22%. The high price target for ARCB is $96.00 and the low price target for ARCB is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ArcBest has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ArcBest is 9.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ArcBest will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.82% next year. This indicates that ArcBest will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

In the past three months, ArcBest insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,571,704.00 in company stock. Only 1.98% of the stock of ArcBest is held by insiders. 87.94% of the stock of ArcBest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB



Earnings for ArcBest are expected to grow by 5.36% in the coming year, from $5.22 to $5.50 per share. The P/E ratio of ArcBest is 17.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of ArcBest is 17.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 63.53. ArcBest has a PEG Ratio of 0.49. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ArcBest has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

