Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Earnings results for Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Argo Group International last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year (($0.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Argo Group International are expected to grow by 54.72% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $4.10 per share. Argo Group International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Argo Group International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158065”.

Analyst Opinion on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Argo Group International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.78%. The high price target for ARGO is $65.00 and the low price target for ARGO is $10.25. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Argo Group International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Argo Group International will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.24% next year. This indicates that Argo Group International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

In the past three months, Argo Group International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Argo Group International is held by insiders. 90.80% of the stock of Argo Group International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO



Earnings for Argo Group International are expected to grow by 54.72% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $4.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Argo Group International is -58.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Argo Group International is -58.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Argo Group International has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

