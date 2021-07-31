numbers crunched for you before earnings results Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Earnings results for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Black Stone Minerals last posted its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company earned $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.0. Earnings for Black Stone Minerals are expected to grow by 58.93% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.89 per share. Black Stone Minerals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Black Stone Minerals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5597384”.

Analyst Opinion on Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Black Stone Minerals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 458.96%. The high price target for BSM is $110.00 and the low price target for BSM is $11.07. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.54, Black Stone Minerals has a forecasted upside of 459.0% from its current price of $10.83. Black Stone Minerals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.55%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Black Stone Minerals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Black Stone Minerals is 148.94%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Black Stone Minerals will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.65% in the coming year. This indicates that Black Stone Minerals may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

In the past three months, Black Stone Minerals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,016,500.00 in company stock. 21.10% of the stock of Black Stone Minerals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 17.62% of the stock of Black Stone Minerals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM



Earnings for Black Stone Minerals are expected to grow by 58.93% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Black Stone Minerals is 57.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Black Stone Minerals is 57.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.03. Black Stone Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 2.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

