Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Earnings results for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

BlackRock TCP Capital last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year ($3.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. Earnings for BlackRock TCP Capital are expected to grow by 3.76% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.38 per share. BlackRock TCP Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. BlackRock TCP Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158358”.

Analyst Opinion on BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlackRock TCP Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.38%. The high price target for TCPC is $14.50 and the low price target for TCPC is $14.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BlackRock TCP Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.17, BlackRock TCP Capital has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $14.22. BlackRock TCP Capital has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BlackRock TCP Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of BlackRock TCP Capital is 83.92%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, BlackRock TCP Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.96% in the coming year. This indicates that BlackRock TCP Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

In the past three months, BlackRock TCP Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of BlackRock TCP Capital is held by insiders. 30.55% of the stock of BlackRock TCP Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC



Earnings for BlackRock TCP Capital are expected to grow by 3.76% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of BlackRock TCP Capital is 4.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of BlackRock TCP Capital is 4.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. BlackRock TCP Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here