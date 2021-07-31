Must-See Earnings Estimates Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Earnings results for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Boise Cascade last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The business earned $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boise Cascade has generated $6.13 earnings per share over the last year ($7.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for Boise Cascade are expected to decrease by -54.93% in the coming year, from $13.07 to $5.89 per share. Boise Cascade has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Boise Cascade will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6669007”.

Analyst Opinion on Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boise Cascade in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.07%. The high price target for BCC is $75.00 and the low price target for BCC is $45.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Boise Cascade has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.20, Boise Cascade has a forecasted upside of 10.1% from its current price of $51.06. Boise Cascade has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade has a dividend yield of 0.80%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Boise Cascade has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Boise Cascade is 6.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Boise Cascade will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.79% next year. This indicates that Boise Cascade will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

In the past three months, Boise Cascade insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $994,992.00 in company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Boise Cascade is held by insiders. 92.31% of the stock of Boise Cascade is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC



Earnings for Boise Cascade are expected to decrease by -54.93% in the coming year, from $13.07 to $5.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Boise Cascade is 6.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of Boise Cascade is 6.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. Boise Cascade has a PEG Ratio of 0.37. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Boise Cascade has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

