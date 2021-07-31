Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Earnings results for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Brixmor Property Group last issued its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company earned $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.5. Earnings for Brixmor Property Group are expected to grow by 5.92% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.79 per share. Brixmor Property Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Brixmor Property Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13719865”.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brixmor Property Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.34%. The high price target for BRX is $25.00 and the low price target for BRX is $17.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Brixmor Property Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.83, Brixmor Property Group has a forecasted downside of 9.3% from its current price of $22.98. Brixmor Property Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Brixmor Property Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.84%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Brixmor Property Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brixmor Property Group is 58.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brixmor Property Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.04% next year. This indicates that Brixmor Property Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Brixmor Property Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $707,550.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Brixmor Property Group is held by insiders. 95.96% of the stock of Brixmor Property Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Brixmor Property Group are expected to grow by 5.92% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Brixmor Property Group is 60.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Brixmor Property Group is 60.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Brixmor Property Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Brixmor Property Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

