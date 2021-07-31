Wall street estimates Earnings report BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Earnings results for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

BWX Technologies last posted its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has generated $3.03 earnings per share over the last year ($2.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Earnings for BWX Technologies are expected to grow by 10.03% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $3.40 per share. BWX Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. BWX Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BWX Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.11%. The high price target for BWXT is $80.00 and the low price target for BWXT is $67.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BWX Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.75, BWX Technologies has a forecasted upside of 24.1% from its current price of $57.81. BWX Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BWX Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BWX Technologies is 27.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BWX Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.71% next year. This indicates that BWX Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

In the past three months, BWX Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $625,711.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of BWX Technologies is held by insiders. 97.32% of the stock of BWX Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT



Earnings for BWX Technologies are expected to grow by 10.03% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of BWX Technologies is 20.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of BWX Technologies is 20.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.42. BWX Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 3.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BWX Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 8.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

