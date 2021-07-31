Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Earnings results for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Capital Southwest last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year ($2.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for Capital Southwest are expected to grow by 4.37% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.91 per share. Capital Southwest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Capital Southwest will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “5139316”.

Analyst Opinion on Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capital Southwest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.89%. The high price target for CSWC is $25.00 and the low price target for CSWC is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.83%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Capital Southwest has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Capital Southwest is 103.61%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Capital Southwest will have a dividend payout ratio of 90.05% in the coming year. This indicates that Capital Southwest may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

In the past three months, Capital Southwest insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.46% of the stock of Capital Southwest is held by insiders. 28.51% of the stock of Capital Southwest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC



Earnings for Capital Southwest are expected to grow by 4.37% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Capital Southwest is 9.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Capital Southwest is 9.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Capital Southwest has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

