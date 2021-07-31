Nothing seems to bother Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Earnings results for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Centennial Resource Development last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Centennial Resource Development are expected to grow by 84.44% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.83 per share. Centennial Resource Development has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centennial Resource Development in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.86%. The high price target for CDEV is $8.50 and the low price target for CDEV is $0.70. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Centennial Resource Development has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.91, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.25, Centennial Resource Development has a forecasted downside of 20.9% from its current price of $5.37. Centennial Resource Development has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Centennial Resource Development does not currently pay a dividend. Centennial Resource Development does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Centennial Resource Development insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $501,297.00 in company stock. 38.60% of the stock of Centennial Resource Development is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 62.08% of the stock of Centennial Resource Development is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Centennial Resource Development are expected to grow by 84.44% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Centennial Resource Development is -8.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Centennial Resource Development has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

