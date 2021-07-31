How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Earnings results for Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Ceragon Networks last released its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. Ceragon Networks has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ceragon Networks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.15 per share. Ceragon Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Ceragon Networks will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ceragon Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.67%. The high price target for CRNT is $4.75 and the low price target for CRNT is $4.75. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ceragon Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Ceragon Networks has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Ceragon Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

In the past three months, Ceragon Networks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 19.00% of the stock of Ceragon Networks is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 13.73% of the stock of Ceragon Networks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT



Earnings for Ceragon Networks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Ceragon Networks is -26.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ceragon Networks has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

