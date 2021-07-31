Earnings and Growth Analysis : Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Earnings results for Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources LP is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Ciner Resources last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.1. Ciner Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Dividend Strength: Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Ciner Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

In the past three months, Ciner Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.28% of the stock of Ciner Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR



The P/E ratio of Ciner Resources is 40.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Ciner Resources is 40.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.12. Ciner Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

