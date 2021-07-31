How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Earnings results for Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Clarus last released its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company earned $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. Clarus has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year ($0.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.8. Earnings for Clarus are expected to grow by 33.94% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.46 per share. Clarus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Clarus will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4378127”.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clarus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.89%. The high price target for CLAR is $33.00 and the low price target for CLAR is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clarus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.67, Clarus has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $28.49. Clarus has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Clarus has a dividend yield of 0.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Clarus has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Clarus is 18.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Clarus will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.85% next year. This indicates that Clarus will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Clarus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $599,036.00 in company stock. 28.50% of the stock of Clarus is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.84% of the stock of Clarus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Clarus are expected to grow by 33.94% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Clarus is 83.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Clarus is 83.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.36. Clarus has a P/B Ratio of 4.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

