Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Earnings results for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Clene last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company earned $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Clene has generated ($1.23) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Clene are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.71) per share. Clene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 175.03%. The high price target for CLNN is $25.00 and the low price target for CLNN is $18.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clene has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.25, Clene has a forecasted upside of 175.0% from its current price of $8.09. Clene has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene does not currently pay a dividend. Clene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

In the past three months, Clene insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,999,997.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 21.20% of the stock of Clene is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.15% of the stock of Clene is held by institutions.

Earnings for Clene are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.71) per share. The P/E ratio of Clene is -6.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Clene is -6.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Clene has a P/B Ratio of 809.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

