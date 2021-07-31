Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

Earnings results for CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

CNA Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year ($3.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Earnings for CNA Financial are expected to grow by 9.54% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.25 per share. CNA Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. CNA Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNA Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.95%. The high price target for CNA is $52.00 and the low price target for CNA is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CNA Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.50, CNA Financial has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $44.08. CNA Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.49%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CNA Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CNA Financial is 56.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CNA Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.76% next year. This indicates that CNA Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

In the past three months, CNA Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $566,607.00 in company stock. Only 0.24% of the stock of CNA Financial is held by insiders. 98.68% of the stock of CNA Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA



Earnings for CNA Financial are expected to grow by 9.54% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.25 per share. The P/E ratio of CNA Financial is 11.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of CNA Financial is 11.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. CNA Financial has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CNA Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

