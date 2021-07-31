Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Earnings results for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.77.

Columbia Sportswear last posted its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm earned $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year ($2.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.9. Earnings for Columbia Sportswear are expected to grow by 17.01% in the coming year, from $4.35 to $5.09 per share. Columbia Sportswear has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Columbia Sportswear will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Columbia Sportswear in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.31%. The high price target for COLM is $130.00 and the low price target for COLM is $93.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Columbia Sportswear has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.67, Columbia Sportswear has a forecasted upside of 16.3% from its current price of $100.31. Columbia Sportswear has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear pays a meaningful dividend of 1.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Columbia Sportswear has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Columbia Sportswear is 64.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Columbia Sportswear will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.43% next year. This indicates that Columbia Sportswear will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

In the past three months, Columbia Sportswear insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.33% of the stock of Columbia Sportswear is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.66% of the stock of Columbia Sportswear is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM



Earnings for Columbia Sportswear are expected to grow by 17.01% in the coming year, from $4.35 to $5.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Columbia Sportswear is 40.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Columbia Sportswear is 40.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.36. Columbia Sportswear has a PEG Ratio of 0.71. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Columbia Sportswear has a P/B Ratio of 3.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

