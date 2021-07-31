CRANE (NYSE:CR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CR)

Crane last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane has generated $3.84 earnings per share over the last year ($3.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Earnings for Crane are expected to grow by 22.05% in the coming year, from $5.76 to $7.03 per share. Crane has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRANE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crane in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Crane stock.

Crane

PAYPAL (NASDAQ:PYPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($4.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.8. Earnings for PayPal are expected to grow by 26.50% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $4.44 per share. PayPal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAYPAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PYPL)

37 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PayPal in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 33 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PayPal stock.

PayPal

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year ($1.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial are expected to grow by 2.86% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $2.88 per share. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PGC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial

OPKO HEALTH (NASDAQ:OPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. OPKO Health has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Earnings for OPKO Health are expected to decrease by -50.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.05 per share. OPKO Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPKO HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OPKO Health in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” OPKO Health stock.

OPKO Health