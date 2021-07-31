may delivered a positive earnings surprise CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

Earnings results for CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

CVR Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year (($2.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CVR Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.15) to $1.13 per share. CVR Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. CVR Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13721550”.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CVR Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.20%. The high price target for CVI is $28.00 and the low price target for CVI is $13.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CVR Energy does not currently pay a dividend. CVR Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CVR Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of CVR Energy is held by insiders. 91.49% of the stock of CVR Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CVR Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.15) to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of CVR Energy is -6.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CVR Energy is -6.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CVR Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

