Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

Earnings results for CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

CVR Partners last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.06. The company earned $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($9.30) diluted earnings per share). CVR Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. CVR Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13721549”.

Analyst Opinion on CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

Dividend Strength: CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners does not currently pay a dividend. CVR Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

In the past three months, CVR Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 23.45% of the stock of CVR Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN



The P/E ratio of CVR Partners is -6.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CVR Partners is -6.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CVR Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here