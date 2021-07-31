Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Earnings results for Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.71.

Danaos last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. Danaos has generated $7.18 earnings per share over the last year ($19.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.5. Earnings for Danaos are expected to grow by 41.86% in the coming year, from $14.12 to $20.03 per share. Danaos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Danaos will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159187 #”.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Danaos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.78%. The high price target for DAC is $90.00 and the low price target for DAC is $6.25. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Danaos has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.42, Danaos has a forecasted downside of 20.8% from its current price of $68.69. Danaos has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Danaos pays a meaningful dividend of 2.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Danaos does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Danaos is 27.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Danaos will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.99% next year. This indicates that Danaos will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Danaos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 24.05% of the stock of Danaos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Danaos are expected to grow by 41.86% in the coming year, from $14.12 to $20.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Danaos is 3.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Danaos is 3.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 63.53. Danaos has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

