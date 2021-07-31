Earnings and Growth Analysis : DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Earnings results for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.64.

DBV Technologies last announced its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. DBV Technologies has generated ($1.26) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for DBV Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.35) to ($2.03) per share. DBV Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. DBV Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DBV Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.62%. The high price target for DBVT is $14.00 and the low price target for DBVT is $2.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DBV Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.70, DBV Technologies has a forecasted upside of 23.6% from its current price of $5.42. DBV Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

DBV Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. DBV Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, DBV Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.31% of the stock of DBV Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 33.60% of the stock of DBV Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for DBV Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.35) to ($2.03) per share. The P/E ratio of DBV Technologies is -4.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DBV Technologies is -4.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DBV Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

