Earnings and Growth Analysis : Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Earnings results for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Diamondback Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Its revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Diamondback Energy has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year (($25.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Diamondback Energy are expected to grow by 38.82% in the coming year, from $9.30 to $12.91 per share. Diamondback Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Diamondback Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3973167”.

Analyst Opinion on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.61, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.49%. The high price target for FANG is $131.00 and the low price target for FANG is $60.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Diamondback Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Diamondback Energy is 52.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Diamondback Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.39% next year. This indicates that Diamondback Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

In the past three months, Diamondback Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,946,258.00 in company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of Diamondback Energy is held by insiders. 88.74% of the stock of Diamondback Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG



Earnings for Diamondback Energy are expected to grow by 38.82% in the coming year, from $9.30 to $12.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Diamondback Energy is -3.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Diamondback Energy is -3.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Diamondback Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.38. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Diamondback Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

