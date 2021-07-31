DORMAN PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:DORM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year ($3.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Earnings for Dorman Products are expected to grow by 10.60% in the coming year, from $4.53 to $5.01 per share. Dorman Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE (NYSE:GSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year ($2.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Earnings for GlaxoSmithKline are expected to grow by 13.26% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $2.99 per share. GlaxoSmithKline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLAXOSMITHKLINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GSK)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GlaxoSmithKline in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” GlaxoSmithKline stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GSK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE (NYSE:UVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company earned $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance has generated ($0.90) earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Earnings for Universal Insurance are expected to grow by 6.19% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $2.40 per share. Universal Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIVERSAL INSURANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UVE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Universal Insurance in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Universal Insurance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UVE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VISTA OUTDOOR (NYSE:VSTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year ($4.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Earnings for Vista Outdoor are expected to grow by 3.97% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $3.67 per share. Vista Outdoor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISTA OUTDOOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VSTO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vista Outdoor in the last year. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vista Outdoor stock.

