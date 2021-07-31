SOUTHERN COPPER (NYSE:SCCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper last announced its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year ($2.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Earnings for Southern Copper are expected to grow by 6.14% in the coming year, from $4.56 to $4.84 per share. Southern Copper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTHERN COPPER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCCO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southern Copper in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Southern Copper stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SCCO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VISTA OIL & GAS (NYSE:VIST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas last announced its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas has generated ($1.00) earnings per share over the last year (($0.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vista Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 105.06% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $1.62 per share. Vista Oil & Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISTA OIL & GAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VIST)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vista Oil & Gas in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vista Oil & Gas stock.

BROOKLINE BANCORP (NASDAQ:BRKL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year ($1.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for Brookline Bancorp are expected to decrease by -3.23% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.20 per share. Brookline Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROOKLINE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BRKL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brookline Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Brookline Bancorp stock.

EASTERN BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:EBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. Earnings for Eastern Bankshares are expected to grow by 19.05% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.00 per share. Eastern Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EASTERN BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EBC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eastern Bankshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eastern Bankshares stock.

