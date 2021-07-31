F5 NETWORKS (NASDAQ:FFIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks last released its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks has generated $6.66 earnings per share over the last year ($4.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.8. Earnings for F5 Networks are expected to grow by 10.83% in the coming year, from $7.02 to $7.78 per share. F5 Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS F5 NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFIV)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for F5 Networks in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” F5 Networks stock.

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ODT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.40. Odonate Therapeutics has generated ($3.84) earnings per share over the last year (($3.79) diluted earnings per share). Odonate Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ODONATE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ODT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Odonate Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Odonate Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ODT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WABASH NATIONAL (NYSE:WNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.7. Earnings for Wabash National are expected to grow by 102.67% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $1.52 per share. Wabash National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WABASH NATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WNC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wabash National in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wabash National stock.

WERNER ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:WERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Werner Enterprises has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($2.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for Werner Enterprises are expected to grow by 4.62% in the coming year, from $3.46 to $3.62 per share. Werner Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WERNER ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WERN)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Werner Enterprises in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Werner Enterprises stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WERN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

