MEDPACE (NASDAQ:MEDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.7. Earnings for Medpace are expected to grow by 16.63% in the coming year, from $4.39 to $5.12 per share. Medpace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDPACE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MEDP)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medpace in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Medpace stock.

TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST (NASDAQ:TRMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Tremont Mortgage Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRMT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRMT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HESS MIDSTREAM (NYSE:HESM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Hess Midstream has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($1.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Earnings for Hess Midstream are expected to grow by 20.51% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.88 per share. Hess Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HESS MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HESM)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hess Midstream in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hess Midstream stock.

PTC THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PTCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics has generated ($6.50) earnings per share over the last year (($6.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PTC Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.16) to ($3.62) per share.

IS PTC THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTCT)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PTC Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PTC Therapeutics stock.

