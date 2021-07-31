Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Earnings results for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Douglas Dynamics last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Its revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Dynamics has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year (($3.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Douglas Dynamics are expected to grow by 13.25% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.88 per share. Douglas Dynamics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Douglas Dynamics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Douglas Dynamics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.68%. The high price target for PLOW is $52.00 and the low price target for PLOW is $45.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics pays a meaningful dividend of 2.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Douglas Dynamics has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Douglas Dynamics is 104.59%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Douglas Dynamics will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.64% next year. This indicates that Douglas Dynamics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

In the past three months, Douglas Dynamics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $418,106.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Douglas Dynamics is held by insiders. 90.41% of the stock of Douglas Dynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW



Earnings for Douglas Dynamics are expected to grow by 13.25% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Douglas Dynamics is -11.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Douglas Dynamics has a P/B Ratio of 4.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

