Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

DSP Group last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company earned $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 million. DSP Group has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year (($0.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DSP Group are expected to grow by 147.06% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.42 per share. DSP Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. DSP Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 917-677-7532 with passcode “1974048”.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DSP Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.65%. The high price target for DSPG is $22.00 and the low price target for DSPG is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DSP Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.67, DSP Group has a forecasted upside of 29.7% from its current price of $15.94. DSP Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

DSP Group does not currently pay a dividend. DSP Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, DSP Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.66% of the stock of DSP Group is held by insiders. 83.91% of the stock of DSP Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for DSP Group are expected to grow by 147.06% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.42 per share. The P/E ratio of DSP Group is -63.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DSP Group is -63.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DSP Group has a PEG Ratio of 5.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DSP Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

