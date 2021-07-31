How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Earnings results for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

DZS last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm earned $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year (($1.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DZS are expected to grow by 254.55% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.39 per share. DZS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. DZS will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7377148”.

Analyst Opinion on DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DZS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.27%. The high price target for DZSI is $26.00 and the low price target for DZSI is $22.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DZS has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS does not currently pay a dividend. DZS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

In the past three months, DZS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of DZS is held by insiders. 36.12% of the stock of DZS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI



Earnings for DZS are expected to grow by 254.55% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of DZS is -12.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DZS is -12.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DZS has a P/B Ratio of 4.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

