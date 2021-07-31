COCA-COLA FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA last released its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year ($2.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Earnings for Coca-Cola FEMSA are expected to decrease by -2.45% in the coming year, from $3.26 to $3.18 per share. Coca-Cola FEMSA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COCA-COLA FEMSA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KOF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Coca-Cola FEMSA stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA

ARDMORE SHIPPING (NYSE:ASC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year (($0.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ardmore Shipping are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to $0.16 per share. Ardmore Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARDMORE SHIPPING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ardmore Shipping in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ardmore Shipping stock.

Ardmore Shipping

CURO GROUP (NYSE:CURO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for CURO Group are expected to grow by 50.34% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $2.18 per share. CURO Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CURO GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CURO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CURO Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CURO Group stock.

CURO Group

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST (NYSE:PEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year (($4.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to $1.29 per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PEB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust