KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS (NYSE:PHG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.3. Earnings for Koninklijke Philips are expected to grow by 5.26% in the coming year, from $2.28 to $2.40 per share. Koninklijke Philips has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PHG)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Koninklijke Philips in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Koninklijke Philips stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PHG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP (NASDAQ:CCBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Capital City Bank Group has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($2.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for Capital City Bank Group are expected to decrease by -18.43% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $1.77 per share. Capital City Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCBG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capital City Bank Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Capital City Bank Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCBG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GREENSKY (NASDAQ:GSKY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Earnings for GreenSky are expected to grow by 141.18% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.41 per share. GreenSky has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENSKY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GSKY)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GreenSky in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” GreenSky stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GSKY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY (NYSE:SWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year (($2.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Southwestern Energy are expected to grow by 6.42% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.16 per share. Southwestern Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SWN)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southwestern Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Southwestern Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SWN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

