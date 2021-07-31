AGNC INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:AGNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment last issued its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year ($3.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. Earnings for AGNC Investment are expected to decrease by -11.70% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $2.34 per share. AGNC Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGNC INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGNC)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AGNC Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AGNC Investment stock.

AGNC Investment

SUMMIT STATE BANK (NASDAQ:SSBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter. Summit State Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Summit State Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SUMMIT STATE BANK? (NASDAQ:SSBI)

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN (NASDAQ:HCCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year ($0.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.4. Earnings for Heritage-Crystal Clean are expected to decrease by -5.92% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.43 per share. Heritage-Crystal Clean has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HCCI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heritage-Crystal Clean stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

AXOS FINANCIAL (NYSE:AX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year ($3.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Earnings for Axos Financial are expected to decrease by -2.76% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $3.52 per share. Axos Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXOS FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AX)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axos Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Axos Financial stock.

Axos Financial