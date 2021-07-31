UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES (NYSE:UHS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services last released its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services has generated $11.12 earnings per share over the last year ($11.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Earnings for Universal Health Services are expected to grow by 11.94% in the coming year, from $10.97 to $12.28 per share. Universal Health Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UHS)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Universal Health Services in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Universal Health Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UHS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Universal Health Services

EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA (NASDAQ:EBMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana last posted its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.37. Eagle Bancorp Montana has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Earnings for Eagle Bancorp Montana are expected to decrease by -11.07% in the coming year, from $2.71 to $2.41 per share. Eagle Bancorp Montana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA? (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Wall Street analysts have given Eagle Bancorp Montana a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Eagle Bancorp Montana wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS (NASDAQ:ECHO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year ($1.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Earnings for Echo Global Logistics are expected to grow by 6.21% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.88 per share. Echo Global Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ECHO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Echo Global Logistics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Echo Global Logistics stock.

Echo Global Logistics

PROG (NYSE:PRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRG)

PROG last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year ($4.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for PROG are expected to grow by 9.95% in the coming year, from $4.02 to $4.42 per share. PROG has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRG)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PROG in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PROG stock.

PROG