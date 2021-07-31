HEXCEL (NYSE:HXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year (($0.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hexcel are expected to grow by 500.00% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $1.62 per share. Hexcel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEXCEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HXL)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hexcel in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hexcel stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HXL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MCDONALD’S (NYSE:MCD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s has generated $6.05 earnings per share over the last year ($6.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Earnings for McDonald’s are expected to grow by 10.79% in the coming year, from $8.62 to $9.55 per share. McDonald’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MCDONALD’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MCD)

31 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for McDonald’s in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 26 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” McDonald’s stock.

BRIGHTCOVE (NASDAQ:BCOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.5. Earnings for Brightcove are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.42 per share. Brightcove has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHTCOVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCOV)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brightcove in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Brightcove stock.

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM (NASDAQ:COLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year ($2.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for Columbia Banking System are expected to decrease by -0.40% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $2.47 per share. Columbia Banking System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COLB)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Columbia Banking System in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Columbia Banking System stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COLB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

