PERKINELMER (NYSE:PKI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer last released its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer has generated $8.30 earnings per share over the last year ($9.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Earnings for PerkinElmer are expected to decrease by -37.79% in the coming year, from $9.50 to $5.91 per share. PerkinElmer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERKINELMER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PKI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PerkinElmer in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PerkinElmer stock.

INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:INFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year (($0.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.61) per share. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INFI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock.

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS (NYSE:BHE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($0.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.8. Benchmark Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BHE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Benchmark Electronics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Benchmark Electronics stock.

TEREX (NYSE:TEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEX)

Terex last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.2. Earnings for Terex are expected to grow by 52.53% in the coming year, from $2.57 to $3.92 per share. Terex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEREX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Terex in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Terex stock.

