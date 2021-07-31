VEDANTA (NYSE:VEDL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta last released its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Vedanta has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Vedanta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST (NASDAQ:FFNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year ($0.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Earnings for First Financial Northwest are expected to grow by 2.04% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.00 per share. First Financial Northwest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFNW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Financial Northwest in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Financial Northwest stock.

UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS (NASDAQ:USLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals last released its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. United States Lime & Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MR. COOPER GROUP (NASDAQ:COOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group has generated $9.27 earnings per share over the last year ($10.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.4. Earnings for Mr. Cooper Group are expected to decrease by -27.27% in the coming year, from $7.37 to $5.36 per share. Mr. Cooper Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MR. COOPER GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COOP)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mr. Cooper Group in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mr. Cooper Group stock.

Mr. Cooper Group