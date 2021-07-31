Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Earnings results for EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

EverQuote last posted its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business earned $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. Its revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. EverQuote has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year (($0.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EverQuote are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.02) per share. EverQuote has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. EverQuote will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “7777683”.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EverQuote in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.82%. The high price target for EVER is $65.00 and the low price target for EVER is $41.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EverQuote has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.75, EverQuote has a forecasted upside of 71.8% from its current price of $30.70. EverQuote has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

EverQuote does not currently pay a dividend. EverQuote does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, EverQuote insiders have sold 51,930.03% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,877.00 in company stock and sold $1,496,904.00 in company stock. 37.22% of the stock of EverQuote is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.54% of the stock of EverQuote is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for EverQuote are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of EverQuote is -63.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EverQuote is -63.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EverQuote has a P/B Ratio of 12.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

