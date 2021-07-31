AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES (NYSE:ACC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities last released its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.44. American Campus Communities has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($0.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.8. Earnings for American Campus Communities are expected to grow by 20.83% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $2.32 per share. American Campus Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Campus Communities in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Campus Communities stock.

AWARE (NASDAQ:AWRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $4.42 million during the quarter. Aware has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Aware has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year (($0.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for VSE are expected to grow by 38.55% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $3.81 per share. VSE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VSEC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VSE in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” VSE stock.

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE (NYSE:WWW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Wolverine World Wide are expected to grow by 13.68% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.41 per share. Wolverine World Wide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WWW)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wolverine World Wide in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wolverine World Wide stock.

