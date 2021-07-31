AEROJET ROCKETDYNE (NYSE:AJRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne last released its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year ($1.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Earnings for Aerojet Rocketdyne are expected to grow by 9.89% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.00 per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AEROJET ROCKETDYNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AJRD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Aerojet Rocketdyne stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AJRD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Aerojet Rocketdyne

THE BOEING (NYSE:BA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The Boeing has generated ($23.25) earnings per share over the last year (($20.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Boeing are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.15) to $4.18 per share. The Boeing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BOEING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BA)

24 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Boeing in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Boeing stock.

The Boeing

VIKING THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VKTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Viking Therapeutics has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Viking Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($1.13) per share. Viking Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIKING THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VKTX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viking Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Viking Therapeutics stock.

Viking Therapeutics

FEDERAL SIGNAL (NYSE:FSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year ($1.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. Earnings for Federal Signal are expected to grow by 14.21% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.09 per share. Federal Signal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDERAL SIGNAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Federal Signal in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Federal Signal stock.

Federal Signal