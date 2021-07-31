LENNOX INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:LII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International has generated $9.94 earnings per share over the last year ($11.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Earnings for Lennox International are expected to grow by 6.75% in the coming year, from $12.59 to $13.44 per share. Lennox International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LENNOX INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LII)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lennox International in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lennox International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Lennox International

OLD POINT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:OPOF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Old Point Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL (NYSE:CPF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year ($1.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Earnings for Central Pacific Financial are expected to decrease by -5.09% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.05 per share. Central Pacific Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Central Pacific Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Central Pacific Financial stock.

Central Pacific Financial

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE (NYSE:GPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive has generated $18.06 earnings per share over the last year ($19.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for Group 1 Automotive are expected to decrease by -10.53% in the coming year, from $24.41 to $21.84 per share. Group 1 Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPI)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Group 1 Automotive in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Group 1 Automotive stock.

Group 1 Automotive