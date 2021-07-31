Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Earnings results for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Freshpet last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business earned $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshpet has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year (($0.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Freshpet are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.57 per share. Freshpet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Freshpet will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720683”.

Analyst Opinion on Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Freshpet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $162.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.53%. The high price target for FRPT is $217.00 and the low price target for FRPT is $90.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet does not currently pay a dividend. Freshpet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

In the past three months, Freshpet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,360,644.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Freshpet is held by insiders. 93.84% of the stock of Freshpet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT



Earnings for Freshpet are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Freshpet is -587.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Freshpet has a P/B Ratio of 15.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

