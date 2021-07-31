Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

Earnings results for G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

G. Willi-Food International last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $35.01 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. G. Willi-Food International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International does not currently pay a dividend. G. Willi-Food International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

In the past three months, G. Willi-Food International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.08% of the stock of G. Willi-Food International is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.18% of the stock of G. Willi-Food International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC



The P/E ratio of G. Willi-Food International is 13.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of G. Willi-Food International is 13.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 49.35. G. Willi-Food International has a P/B Ratio of 5.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

