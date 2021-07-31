Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Earnings results for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Gladstone Investment last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business earned $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Gladstone Investment has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for Gladstone Investment are expected to grow by 2.53% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $0.81 per share. Gladstone Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Gladstone Investment will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13719719”.

Analyst Opinion on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gladstone Investment in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gladstone Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gladstone Investment is 121.74%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Gladstone Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 103.70% in the coming year. This indicates that Gladstone Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

In the past three months, Gladstone Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.61% of the stock of Gladstone Investment is held by insiders. Only 12.74% of the stock of Gladstone Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN



Earnings for Gladstone Investment are expected to grow by 2.53% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Investment is 11.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Investment is 11.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Gladstone Investment has a PEG Ratio of 6.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gladstone Investment has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

