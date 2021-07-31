Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Earnings results for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Green Plains last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. The business earned $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Green Plains has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year (($2.84) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Green Plains are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to $1.09 per share. Green Plains has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Green Plains will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Green Plains in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.09%. The high price target for GPRE is $45.00 and the low price target for GPRE is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Green Plains has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.00, Green Plains has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $34.55. Green Plains has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains does not currently pay a dividend. Green Plains does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

In the past three months, Green Plains insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,585,500.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Green Plains is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE



Earnings for Green Plains are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Green Plains is -12.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Green Plains is -12.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Green Plains has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here