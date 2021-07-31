Earnings and Growth Analysis : Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Earnings results for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Harmonic last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share). Harmonic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Harmonic will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6698805”.

Analyst Opinion on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harmonic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.96%. The high price target for HLIT is $11.00 and the low price target for HLIT is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic does not currently pay a dividend. Harmonic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

In the past three months, Harmonic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Harmonic is held by insiders. 91.71% of the stock of Harmonic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT



The P/E ratio of Harmonic is -56.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Harmonic is -56.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Harmonic has a PEG Ratio of 273.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Harmonic has a P/B Ratio of 3.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

