Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Earnings results for Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25.

Hayward last released its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.65 million. Hayward has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Hayward are expected to decrease by -39.64% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.02 per share. Hayward has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Hayward will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “9847229”.

Analyst Opinion on Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hayward in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.41%. The high price target for HAYW is $30.00 and the low price target for HAYW is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward does not currently pay a dividend. Hayward does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

In the past three months, Hayward insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.64% of the stock of Hayward is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW



