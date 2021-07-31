Will stock surge before Earnings results? HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Earnings results for HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

HomeTrust Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for HomeTrust Bancshares are expected to decrease by -22.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $1.56 per share. HomeTrust Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HomeTrust Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 42.67%. The high price target for HTBI is $16.00 and the low price target for HTBI is $14.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HomeTrust Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.25, HomeTrust Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 42.7% from its current price of $26.60. HomeTrust Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HomeTrust Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of HomeTrust Bancshares is 24.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HomeTrust Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.51% next year. This indicates that HomeTrust Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

In the past three months, HomeTrust Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,907,228.00 in company stock. Only 7.29% of the stock of HomeTrust Bancshares is held by insiders. 58.49% of the stock of HomeTrust Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI



Earnings for HomeTrust Bancshares are expected to decrease by -22.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of HomeTrust Bancshares is 16.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of HomeTrust Bancshares is 16.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. HomeTrust Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here