Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Earnings results for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Horace Mann Educators last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Horace Mann Educators has generated $3.40 earnings per share over the last year ($3.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Earnings for Horace Mann Educators are expected to decrease by -6.42% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $3.35 per share. Horace Mann Educators has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Horace Mann Educators will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Horace Mann Educators in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.60%. The high price target for HMN is $40.00 and the low price target for HMN is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Horace Mann Educators has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Horace Mann Educators has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $39.76. Horace Mann Educators has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators pays a meaningful dividend of 3.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Horace Mann Educators has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Horace Mann Educators is 36.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Horace Mann Educators will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.01% next year. This indicates that Horace Mann Educators will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

In the past three months, Horace Mann Educators insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Horace Mann Educators is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN



Earnings for Horace Mann Educators are expected to decrease by -6.42% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $3.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Horace Mann Educators is 10.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Horace Mann Educators is 10.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Horace Mann Educators has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here